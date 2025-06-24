Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Raised by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.4% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 281.5% in the first quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 30,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 84.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $553.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $528.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.29. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

