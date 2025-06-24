E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of E2open Parent from $2.10 to $3.30 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.78.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

Shares of ETWO opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. E2open Parent has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $4.82.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 108.58% and a positive return on equity of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.01 million. Equities analysts expect that E2open Parent will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 30,607,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total transaction of $98,251,137.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in E2open Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,151,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 14,725,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,267 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 75.0% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 3,820,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,418 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of E2open Parent by 285.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,856,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,985 shares during the period. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 100.0% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 2,342,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,117 shares in the last quarter.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

Featured Articles

