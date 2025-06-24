Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:APH opened at $95.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $54.77 and a 1-year high of $95.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, insider Luc Walter sold 390,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $29,604,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares in the company, valued at $33,991,738.90. This represents a 46.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total value of $151,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at $151,649,855.11. The trade was a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 133.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $28,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

