VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on VTEX from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VTEX in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.30 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of VTEX from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VTEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.70.

VTEX Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $6.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45 and a beta of 1.36. VTEX has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $8.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.81 million. VTEX had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 6.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VTEX will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in VTEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of VTEX during the fourth quarter worth $446,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of VTEX by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 93,873 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. increased its stake in shares of VTEX by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 38,434,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,380,000 after buying an additional 18,559,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMS Capital Ltda raised its holdings in shares of VTEX by 51.5% in the first quarter. AMS Capital Ltda now owns 1,699,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,614,000 after buying an additional 577,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

