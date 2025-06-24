TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on shares of TNL Mediagene in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TNMG opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. TNL Mediagene has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $34.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TNL Mediagene stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ:TNMG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 168,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000. TNL Mediagene accounts for 1.5% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. owned 2.56% of TNL Mediagene at the end of the most recent quarter.

TNL Mediagene engages in digital advertising, integrated marketing, marketing survey, artificial intelligence technology, data analysis, content service platform, and production of audio-visual programs. It operates media, technology, and digital studio businesses primarily in Japan and Taiwan. The company was founded on May 25, 2023 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

