Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Sera Prognostics Stock Performance
Shares of SERA opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.72. Sera Prognostics has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $9.13.
Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 28,685.22% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at Sera Prognostics
Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sera Prognostics
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Microsoft Stock Holds Steady as AI Drives Workforce Shift
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- D-Wave Goes International With South Korea Partnership
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Payment Giants Slide on Stablecoin Buzz—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.