Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Sera Prognostics Stock Performance

Shares of SERA opened at $1.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.72. Sera Prognostics has a 52 week low of $1.37 and a 52 week high of $9.13.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Sera Prognostics had a negative net margin of 28,685.22% and a negative return on equity of 51.35%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sera Prognostics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Sera Prognostics

Institutional Trading of Sera Prognostics

In related news, CEO Zhenya Lindgardt sold 23,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $32,950.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 844,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,218.87. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 67,721 shares of company stock valued at $127,856 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SERA. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sera Prognostics during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes in the United States. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies.

