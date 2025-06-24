Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Cooper-Standard in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Cooper-Standard Stock Performance

CPS stock opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $348.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.56. Cooper-Standard has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $26.73.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $667.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.00 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper-Standard

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 38,489 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 89.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,015 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 147,209 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 24.5% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 223,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 43,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 1,345.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 141,049 shares during the last quarter. 69.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cooper-Standard

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

