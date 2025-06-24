Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Fiverr International stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.93 and a beta of 1.58. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $20.78 and a 52 week high of $36.11.

Fiverr International declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,870,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,293,000 after purchasing an additional 650,672 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,674,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 192,534 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 80,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 69,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,204,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

