Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Position Increased by Jmac Enterprises LLC

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE C opened at $78.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $53.51 and a one year high of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $146.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.33.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 7.95%. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on Citigroup from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.