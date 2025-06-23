FMA Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM)

FMA Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FESM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of FMA Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. FMA Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 167.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 138.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 83,426 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 12,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 479.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 31,195 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of FESM stock opened at $30.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.22. Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $36.13.

Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Small Cap ETF (FESM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel 2000 Index. FESM was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

