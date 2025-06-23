TrueMark Investments LLC Has $3.48 Million Stock Position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

TrueMark Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 735.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 273,448 shares during the period. TrueMark Investments LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,457,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 288,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group set a $11.50 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Insider Activity

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Jose A. Briones purchased 9,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 329,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,795.70. The trade was a 3.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.66.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 136.67%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

Featured Articles

