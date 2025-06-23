iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 16,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 84,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period.

Shares of HDV opened at $116.60 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $106.01 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.58.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

