Waltonchain One Day Volume Hits $4.30 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded flat against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $3.04 million and approximately $4.30 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0339 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 89,804,264 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

