Sage Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $8,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after buying an additional 4,332,864 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,998,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,365,000 after purchasing an additional 180,662 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,400,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,066 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,781,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,004,000 after purchasing an additional 173,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,693,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,715,000 after purchasing an additional 145,622 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of VBR opened at $190.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.65. The company has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

