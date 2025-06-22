MARBLEX (MBX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $37.59 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. In the last week, MARBLEX has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. One MARBLEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000177 BTC on major exchanges. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2.64 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101,542.08 or 1.00918123 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $100,499.96 or 0.99882413 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX’s genesis date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 321,386,916 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,100,857 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is www.marblex.io/en. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the KAIA platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 321,386,916 with 211,100,856.54645977 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.18407427 USD and is down -4.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $2,248,966.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.marblex.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MARBLEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

