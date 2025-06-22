Madison Wealth Partners Inc Sells 608 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV opened at $61.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.93 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

