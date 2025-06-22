Head-To-Head Survey: So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) vs. LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) and So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LifeMD and So-Young International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LifeMD $212.45 million 3.16 -$18.88 million ($0.34) -43.41 So-Young International $200.94 million 0.59 -$80.76 million ($0.80) -1.46

Analyst Recommendations

LifeMD has higher revenue and earnings than So-Young International. LifeMD is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than So-Young International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for LifeMD and So-Young International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LifeMD 0 1 5 1 3.00 So-Young International 0 1 0 0 2.00

LifeMD presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.70%. So-Young International has a consensus target price of $0.80, suggesting a potential downside of 31.62%. Given LifeMD’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe LifeMD is more favorable than So-Young International.

Profitability

This table compares LifeMD and So-Young International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LifeMD -4.58% N/A -15.19% So-Young International -41.03% -2.14% -1.61%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.5% of LifeMD shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of LifeMD shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of So-Young International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

LifeMD has a beta of 2.42, indicating that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, So-Young International has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LifeMD beats So-Young International on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc. operates as a direct-to-patient telehealth company that connects consumers to healthcare professionals for medical care in the United States. The company offers telehealth platform comprising RexMD, a men's telehealth brand that provides access to virtual medical treatment for a variety of men's health needs from licensed physician; ShapiroMD that provides virtual medical treatment, prescription medications, patented doctor formulated OTC products, topical compounded medications, and medical devices treating male and female hair loss; NavaMD, a female-oriented tele-dermatology that offers virtual medical treatment from dermatologists and other providers; and prescription oral and compounded topical medications to treat aging and acne; and Cleared which provides personalized treatments for allergy, asthma and immunology, including in-home tests for both environmental and food allergies, prescriptions for allergies and asthma and immunotherapies for treating chronic allergies. It also provides LifeMD PC, a direct-to-consumer virtual primary care which includes 24/7 access to a provider for their primary care, urgent care, and chronic care needs; and offers virtual consultations and treatment, prescription medications, diagnostics and imaging, wellness coaching, and more. In addition, the company offers PDFSimpli, an online software as a service platform that allows users to create, edit, convert, sign, and share PDF documents; ResumeBuild which provides digital resume and cover letter services; SignSimpli, a digital signature platform; and LegalSimpli, a provider of legal forms for consumers and small businesses. It sells its products directly to consumers and through e-commerce platforms, as well as through third party partner channels. The company was formerly known as Conversion Labs, Inc. and changed its name to LifeMD, Inc. in February 2021. LifeMD, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About So-Young International

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com. It provides content in various media formats on its online platform generated by users, including professional generated, content from in-house editorial team that shares opinions on specific new medical procedures and trends; user generated content comprising Beauty Diaries that provides details about medical institution, doctor, price, and other information on the treatment; professional user generated, contents from the medical aesthetic influencers; and doctor generated, content from doctors to generate knowledge. In addition, the company offers consumption healthcare services, including dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, physical examinations, gynecology, and postnatal care; reservation services; and software as a service. Further, it engages in research and development, production, sales, and agency of laser and other optoelectronic medical beauty equipment; manufacture and sells light therapy device, surgical laser device and other equipment; internet information and technology advisory; online medical treatment and consultation; management consulting; internet culture; micro finance services, as well as sells cosmetics products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

