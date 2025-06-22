Crumly & Associates Inc. Invests $204,000 in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Crumly & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 42,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.9%

Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.01 and a 12 month high of $66.54.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.5075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.