True Link Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 9,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 10,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of DTE opened at $131.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.45. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $108.40 and a 1 year high of $140.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Guggenheim upped their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.93.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

