Provident Wealth Management LLC Has $10.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Provident Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 14,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock opened at $161.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.38 and a 52-week high of $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

