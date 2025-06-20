iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB) Stake Increased by DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC

DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 207.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 283,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 22,792 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF by 249.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 45,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 32,505 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IGEB opened at $44.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.59. iShares Investment Grade Systematic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $46.76.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

