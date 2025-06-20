Brokerages Set Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Price Target at $50.00

Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Samsara from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Samsara from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Samsara from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th.

Get Samsara alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on IOT

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of -175.80 and a beta of 1.74. Samsara has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $61.90.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $366.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.44 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. Samsara’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 18,643 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $730,992.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,065,411.20. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 9,059 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.23, for a total value of $373,502.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 887,493 shares in the company, valued at $36,591,336.39. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,137,417 shares of company stock valued at $89,601,167 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 26.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 47.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 49,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the first quarter worth about $571,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 58.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,823,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Samsara by 3.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.