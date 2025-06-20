Heavitree Brewery (LON:HVT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of The Heavitree Brewery PLC (LON:HVT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.10 ($2.94) and traded as low as GBX 210 ($2.83). Heavitree Brewery shares last traded at GBX 210 ($2.83), with a volume of 1,192 shares traded.

Heavitree Brewery Trading Down 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.43, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 218.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 243.33. The stock has a market cap of £7.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.53.

Heavitree Brewery Company Profile

The Heavitree Brewery PLC engages in the development and operation of a leased and tenanted estate in England. It operates leased and tenanted pub and public houses. The company was founded in 1790 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

