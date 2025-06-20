Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $130.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.79. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $132.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

