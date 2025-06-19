Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 6,625 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 309.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SPYG opened at $91.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.78 and its 200 day moving average is $86.54. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The stock has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.