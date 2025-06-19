Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 29,017 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,626,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $362,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 275.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV opened at $78.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.79. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.33 and a 52 week high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.