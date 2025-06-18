ViciCoin (VCNT) Price Tops $19.69 on Exchanges

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 18th. In the last week, ViciCoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One ViciCoin token can now be bought for approximately $19.69 or 0.00018839 BTC on exchanges. ViciCoin has a total market capitalization of $196.29 million and approximately $10.10 thousand worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ViciCoin Profile

ViciCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,968,267 tokens. The Reddit community for ViciCoin is /user/Vicinft/. The official website for ViciCoin is vicicoin.io. ViciCoin’s official Twitter account is @https://x.com/ViciNetwork_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ViciCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is a multi-chain ERC-20 utility token developed by Vici Network for secure access management and enterprise applications. It facilitates token swapping, video conference monetization, and access control for digital communities. As Web3 adoption grows, VCNT’s use cases continue to expand.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ViciCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ViciCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

