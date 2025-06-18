Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.68, but opened at $4.90. Digital Turbine shares last traded at $4.97, with a volume of 708,030 shares traded.

The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $119.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.64 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Turbine in the 4th quarter worth about $490,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 724,297 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 153,991 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Trading Up 56.8%

The company has a market cap of $791.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

