Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GBNXF opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 1.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals.

