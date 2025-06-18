Trust Point Inc. Has $271,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at $1,135,014,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,355,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,556,000 after buying an additional 1,893,947 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 81,726.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,474,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,712 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,225,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 6,817.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 908,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,254,000 after acquiring an additional 895,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on ELV shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, March 28th. Argus set a $465.00 price target on Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 25th. Baird R W cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $478.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 target price (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $498.87.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $375.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.45 and a 52 week high of $567.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $402.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.76.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.60 by $1.37. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $48.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.