The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 270.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 108.2% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,185 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 169.8% during the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $624.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $573.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.63. The company has a market cap of $191.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $11.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $593.40.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

