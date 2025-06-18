Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,265 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 52.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 0.0%

IAU opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $43.35 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.38 and a 200-day moving average of $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.