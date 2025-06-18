Lion Street Advisors LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGG opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.54 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.79.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

