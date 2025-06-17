ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) Short Interest Update

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Price Performance

Shares of RINF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. 1,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,453. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $33.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the first quarter worth about $484,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the first quarter worth about $704,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (RINF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to US TIPS and short exposure to US Treasurys of equal maturity, gaining when yields on Treasurys increase relative to those on TIPS. RINF was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

