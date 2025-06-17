GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 526.6% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth $795,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in GE Aerospace by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,064,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,535,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,254,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after buying an additional 37,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GE opened at $236.38 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $257.47. The stock has a market cap of $252.07 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. Research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.