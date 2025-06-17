Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,291 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,099,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,400,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143,164 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,488,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,909,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,346 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 63,263,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,268,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $1,246,569,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,811,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $918,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.12. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. The business’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Intel from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

