Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Singular Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Flotek Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Matthew Wilks acquired 103,514 shares of Flotek Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,267,011.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,844. This trade represents a 253.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 149,766 shares of company stock worth $1,841,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

FTK stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 100,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,001. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.49. The company has a market capitalization of $455.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 1.39. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $55.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Flotek Industries will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

