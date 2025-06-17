Promising Solar Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 16th

Tesla, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, United States Steel, Constellation Energy, Vistra, and NextEra Energy are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, develop, or install solar energy systems and related technologies. Their performance is driven by factors such as government incentives for clean energy, technological advances in photovoltaic efficiency, and growing global demand for sustainable power. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $328.01. The stock had a trading volume of 56,399,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,669,818. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.52, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $177.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $299.39 and a 200-day moving average of $332.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $489.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,836,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,411. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a fifty-two week low of $403.55 and a fifty-two week high of $542.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $511.57 and a 200-day moving average of $491.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded up $10.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $488.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,367. The firm has a market cap of $133.32 billion, a PE ratio of 87.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $150.01 and a 1-year high of $500.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $408.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GEV

United States Steel (X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

X stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,818,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,430,677. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.87. United States Steel has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $54.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Read Our Latest Research Report on X

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG stock traded up $12.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $309.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,821. The firm has a market cap of $97.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.14. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $352.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CEG

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

VST traded up $5.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $178.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,335. The company has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.25. Vistra has a 52-week low of $66.50 and a 52-week high of $199.84.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VST

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.32. 5,227,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,060,165. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.00 and its 200-day moving average is $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $150.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEE

Further Reading