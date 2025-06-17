Lesa Sroufe & Co Buys Shares of 48,292 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,292 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. Fluor accounts for 1.7% of Lesa Sroufe & Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fluor by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Fluor by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fluor by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fluor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fluor by 826.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor Price Performance

NYSE FLR opened at $50.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $42.70. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Fluor had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fluor from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen cut Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $40.00 target price on Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Fluor

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fluor news, Chairman David E. Constable sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 870,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,660,723. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alvin C. Collins III sold 18,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $859,535.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,919.69. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.