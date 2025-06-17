Keystone Wealth Services LLC Buys 908 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 414.4% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $49.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $12.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.61%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.64%.

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Dbs Bank cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

