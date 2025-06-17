Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZD. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Ziff Davis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZD. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Ziff Davis by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,487,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,512,000 after purchasing an additional 272,895 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,425,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,826,000 after buying an additional 267,436 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,112,000 after buying an additional 118,979 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,492,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,122,000 after buying an additional 213,071 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ziff Davis by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,851,000 after acquiring an additional 105,761 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

