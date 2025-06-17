Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.
A number of research firms recently commented on ZD. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group set a $40.00 price target on Ziff Davis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $48.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $31.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. Ziff Davis has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.
Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.
