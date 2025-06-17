Best Dividend Stocks To Consider – June 15th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Exxon Mobil, and Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders on a regular basis, typically quarterly. These payouts—known as dividends—provide investors with a steady income stream in addition to any potential appreciation in the stock’s price. Companies that pay dividends tend to be more mature and financially stable, using these payments to attract and reward long-term investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $22.76. 149,683,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,258,719. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.06. The company had a trading volume of 28,512,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,691,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $97.80 and a one year high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $482.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.72.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Shares of TSLL traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.65. 243,598,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,390,859. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14.

