Transportation Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 15th

Chevron, Berkshire Hathaway, and Uber Technologies are the three Transportation stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Transportation stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that provide the movement of goods or passengers by air, rail, sea or road—this includes airlines, railways, shipping lines, trucking firms and logistics operators. Their stock performance often tracks broader economic activity, since increased trade, manufacturing and consumer spending drive demand for transportation services. These stocks can also be sensitive to factors like fuel prices, regulatory changes and capacity constraints, which influence their risk and return characteristics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Transportation stocks within the last several days.

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,126,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182,686. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.11. Chevron has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a market cap of $254.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of BRK.B traded down $3.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $486.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,994,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,383,281. The company has a fifty day moving average of $511.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $491.34. Berkshire Hathaway has a twelve month low of $403.55 and a twelve month high of $542.07. The company has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $1.81 on Friday, hitting $83.81. 17,974,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,798,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $175.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.38. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $54.84 and a 1-year high of $93.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99.

