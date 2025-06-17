Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,300 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lowered its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $8,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 9,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $379.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $350.84 and a 200 day moving average of $343.87. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $390.23.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.61. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on LPLA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $405.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.69.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

See Also

