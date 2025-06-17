North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 271 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,197 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP boosted its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after buying an additional 12,336,673 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after buying an additional 7,494,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,268,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,714,000 after buying an additional 743,930 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF stock opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a one year low of $28.23 and a one year high of $63.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.28.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

