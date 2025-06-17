Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Price Down 2.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Free Report) traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.84 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01). 492,070 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,734,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.88 ($0.01).
Galileo Resources Stock Down 2.9%
The company has a market cap of £9.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.87.
Galileo Resources Company Profile
Galileo Resources Plc explores and develops mineral projects in South Africa, Botswana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It explores for zinc, iron, manganese, copper, lithium, and gold deposits, as well as rare earths and aggregates. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
