Investors Purchase Large Volume of Veru Put Options (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 4,729 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 95% compared to the typical volume of 2,430 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 27.4% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 88,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 19,133 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Veru by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of VERU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,574. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day moving average is $0.61. Veru has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.80.

About Veru

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Veru had a negative net margin of 223.85% and a negative return on equity of 112.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Veru will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

