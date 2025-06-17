Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Bell Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Bell Bank boosted its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 9.7% of Bell Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bell Bank owned about 0.06% of Invesco QQQ worth $178,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $534.29 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $540.81. The stock has a market cap of $334.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $494.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $502.90.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.