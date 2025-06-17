Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,221,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 248,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,494,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $1,158,000. Longbow Finance SA purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $4,431,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of ISRG opened at $519.04 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $413.82 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The firm has a market cap of $186.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.97, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $527.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,920. This represents a 27.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total value of $121,631.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $605.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

