Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Short Interest Update

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a decrease of 47.1% from the May 15th total of 26,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Assembly Biosciences by 42.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, B Group Inc. bought a new stake in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 24th.

Assembly Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of ASMB stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $17.31. 6,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,373. The stock has a market cap of $132.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.55. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $19.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $9.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 144.05% and a negative return on equity of 121.46%. On average, research analysts expect that Assembly Biosciences will post -6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of viral diseases. It develops ABI-5366, a long-acting herpes simplex virus (HSV) helicase-primase inhibitor that is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial to treat recurrent genital herpes; ABI-1179, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent genital herpes; and ABI-6250, a small molecule orally bioavailable hepatitis delta virus entry inhibitor that is in Phase 1a clinical trial.

Further Reading

